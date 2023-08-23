"Why couldn't WWE do these YEARS ago?" - Stunned fans blast big mistake with 7-time champion after RAW this week

WWE fans were stunned by the quality of Shinsuke Nakamura's promo on the latest edition of RAW, hailing him for speaking like a "true, convincing villain" in his feud against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Nakamura recently turned heel and attacked Seth Rollins, challenging The Architect to a title match at Payback 2023. Fans were not deeply invested in the feud until RAW this week when WWE made a massive change in the challenger's presentation.

Nakamura cut a serious promo in Japanese, revealing what he had whispered in Seth Rollins' ear last week. He reminded the champion of his back injury and warned him about his intentions to capitalize on the same. The message left The Architect visibly worried, and Nakamura doubled down on those fears in his latest promo.

The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised with the segment establishing Shinsuke Nakamura as a legitimate threat while standing across from Seth Rollins at Payback. Fans have long complained about the 7-time champion not being pushed the right way and blasted the Triple H-led creative team for not booking The King of Strong Style in such angles before.

Many stated that listening to Nakamura cut his promo in Japanese and the video package gave them chills. They repeatedly asked why the creative team didn't book Nakamura's heel run in the same way from the start.

Here's what fans had to say about Shinsuke Nakamura's widely credited promo on RAW this week:

Is Seth Rollins injured as stated on WWE RAW?

As mentioned before, Shinsuke Nakamura leaned in and whispered something in Seth Rollins' ear last week that upset the champion. Earlier this week, The King of Strong Style revealed the message on Monday Night RAW, saying he knew about Rollins' back injury.

Nakamura stated that Rollins has been wrestling through pain for years. The veteran claimed he would break The Architect's back once and for all when they lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback next month. Rollins himself confirmed his health issue during a backstage interview later in the night. It left fans concerned about The Architect's future as a champion.

The Visionary has been one of the most consistent performers in the company over the past few years, delivering great matches at big shows and rightfully became the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship after the title was reintroduced. It remains to be seen how Seth Rollins' injury influences this feud as we inch closer to Payback.

