"With Australia's national treasure" - WWE Superstar sends an interesting message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently in Australia, promoting the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show is scheduled to take place in early February and will feature Ripley, who is a native Australian and the reigning WWE Women's World Champion.

For her Australia tour, The Eradiactor is accompanied by her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio. Taking to Instagram, Mysterio sent a message to Ripley while the two were seen hanging out in Perth.

"Hanging out with Australia’s national treasure in Perth @rhearipley_wwe 🇦🇺🦘 #steveerwin2ndplace #Judgmentday," wrote Mysterio

Check out Mysterio's Instagram post for Ripley:

Rhea Ripley changed her appearance for Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently explained the change in her appearance. When Ripley first started in WWE, she had long blonde hair.

However, over the years, Ripley has transformed herself and has undergone numerous appearance changes.

Speaking in an interview with Hit WA FM, she claimed that she wanted to look like Dominik Mysterio and briefly spoke about his mullet. She also labeled the former NXT North American Champion as the inspiration behind her current look. Ripley said:

"I don't really know what is going on with my hair to be completely honest. Like, I really loved it when it was short, but I just I got tired of cutting it 24/7. And Dom was growing this luscious mullet over here, and I was like, 'You know what? He's looking pretty fine, and I wanna sort of try and look like that too. So, my inspiration."

Ripley's latest defense of the Women's World Championship was against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. She was recently involved in a singles match, defeating Maxxine Dupri on RAW before being confronted by Ivy Nile.

