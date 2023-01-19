Wrestling veteran says Vince McMahon was "plotting revenge" during his retirement (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks Vince McMahon was "plotting revenge" during his short-lived retirement from WWE.

McMahon stepped down from the global juggernaut in June 2022 due to hush money allegations against him. Though many assumed this was the end of the 77-year-old in WWE, they proved to be fatally wrong. Vince McMahon is back in the promotion as its Executive Chairman and is as powerful as ever.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said McMahon had revenge on his mind during his retirement. Apter then went back to memory lane, recalling how Vince always looked for avenues for WWE to expand its business.

"I hate to say this, but his rest is plotting revenge. Really, that's him. I wanna take the time machine back to what I have seen in him. I have known him since the late 70s when I used to see him backstage at the WWWF President Willie Gilzenberg and Vince McMahon Sr, his dad. You could always see him looking for angles. And I don't mean only wrestling angles. Business angles to do something," said Bill Apter

Bill Apter revealed that the 77-year-old wanted to conduct business differently than his father, Vince McMahon Sr.

"There was always this sense of, 'Well, I like it this way. I know what my dad and Mr. Gilzenberg are thinking, but I'd like it this way." (8:02 - 8:41)

Bill Apter says Vince McMahon wanted to make WWE big

Furthermore, Apter disclosed that he could sense from the beginning that Vince McMahon didn't want WWE to remain just a territory. Bill Apter explained that no matter how big the promotion got, McMahon always believed it could get even bigger.

"And I think little by little, as I got to know him, I saw more and more this sensibility coming from him that we can't be small like this. We can't be a territory. We need to break out; we need to be bigger. I think in his mind, as big as the company is, it could be even bigger at this point," added Bill Apter. (8:42 - 9:05)

Though he remains a controversial name, it can't be denied that nobody has revolutionized wrestling the way McMahon has.

