Wrestling veteran wanted Randy Orton to RKO current champion during recent WWE appearance (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter feels that Randy Orton should have hit an RKO on Rhea Ripley when the two were face-to-face on RAW.

This past Monday Night, Orton was confronted by Ripley, who made fun of his return. Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh then ganged up on The Viper, taking advantage of her distraction. However, Randy fought back and hit a vicious RKO on McDonagh to close the segment.

Bill Apter appeared as a special guest on this week's episode of Smack Talk. The veteran journalist recalled his interview with Randy's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, asking why The Viper didn't RKO Rhea Ripley. Apter mentioned that he would have liked to see Orton go after the Women's World Champion just as he did this week on SmackDown, when he planted Nick Aldis with an RKO.

"I was waiting for Randy to RKO Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. His dad said he was a gentleman. Well, he wasn't much of a gentleman tonight when he RKO'ed Nick Aldis." [From 6:58 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Now that Randy Orton is officially on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the star. A feud with The Bloodline was teased, and it could be the start of a rivalry that could culminate in a title opportunity against Roman Reigns.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton in SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.