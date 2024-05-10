WWE legend fought off multiple men in a bar fight, recalls Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter recently recalled his experiences with a WWE legend, claiming that the latter was quite capable of taking care of himself in bar fights. The legend in question is Haku, the father of recently recruited Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Apart from having a notable run in the Stamford-based promotion, he also performed in several other promotions throughout his illustrious career. Haku was known for his tough personality on-screen, which wasn't too far from his real-life persona.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled when Haku took on multiple guys in a bar fight and still held his own.

"I have seen Haku handle fights in bars, and Teddy probably has too, where there have been four or five tough guys just ganging up on him, and he is like one of those kung-fu movies... I saw him put a fist through a wall at a Howard-Johnson restuarant on 51st street Broadway in New York, when he got angry at somebody and they moved out of the way and his hand went right through the wall," revealed Apter. [6:52 onwards]

Bill Apter is still in touch with the WWE legend Haku

Haku had apparently tipped off Bill Apter before Tanga Loa made his appearance at WWE Backlash.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he and Haku were still in contact, and this had led to the former being made aware of Tanga's entry into the Bloodline story before it happened.

"No, not at all! Haku had told me a few weeks ago, in the WrestleMania area at the hotel, that look out, his boys might be coming soon. And if you really think about it, it's a great choice because Haku is a real shooter. Right Teddy? He is like one of the most amazingly tough human beings and very sweet that I have ever met,'' revealed Apter.

The veteran added:

''And his sons were schooled by him, and for years in Japan. So their style of wrestling is that whole like Bullet Club, real tough, kick-a** style, and they are absolutely perfect to join The Bloodline. And I understand, there is more coming.'' [4:34 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Tanga Loa in WWE.

