WWE announces dates of major events surrounding WrestleMania weekend

WrestleMania week is always a spectacle, not only because of the Showcase of the Immortals itself, but extra special editions of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT programming.

Today, WWE made a formal announcement on the official schedule for next year's WrestleMania week. The week will feature not only episodes of the red and blue brands but the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and NXT: Stand & Deliver as well.

The press release noted that all of these major events will be taking place in the Wells Fargo Center:

Friday, April 5 : Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

: Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, April 6 : NXT Stand & Deliver

: NXT Stand & Deliver Monday, April 8: Monday Night RAW

You can read the official announcement in full on WWE.com

This past July, WWE announced that the yearly extravaganza would take place in Philadelphia. The company sold a record-breaking 90,000 tickets just one day after the tickets were made available for purchase.

At this time, no matches for Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 have been announced.

Will Cody Rhodes finally "Finish The Story" at WrestleMania 40?

Since his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to claim what he calls the top prize in professional wrestling, the WWE Universal Championship.

Despite his crushing defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns earlier this year, The American Nightmare has made it clear that he wants to become a world champion in WWE, and will stop at nothing to reach that goal.

Last month, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns engaged in an epic staredown on the October 13th edition of SmackDown, the first since coming face-to-face on the RAW after Mania earlier this year. Roman Reigns has seldom defended the championship since his match with Rhodes, most recently facing off against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

Rhodes' road to WrestleMania on the other hand, hasn't been so clear. While most assumed the two would meet again, some theories and rumors of alternative matches for The Tribal Chief at 40 have run rampant for months.

However, with WrestleMania season officially kicking into high gear, the stage for an epic rematch between the two men is being slowly set.

