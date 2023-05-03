WWE could book another title unification match featuring Roman Reigns, thinks wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks WWE could book another title unification match if Cody Rhodes wins the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody's failure to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 sent shockwaves in the wrestling world. Furthermore, with The American Nightmare and Reigns being drafted to separate brands, it has led to further chatter about whether WWE still intended to have Cody win the gold.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched an intriguing idea to build to a second match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Apter explained that if Cody wins the Heavyweight World Title on RAW, WWE could announce another title unification match between him and The Tribal Chief.

"Because now, if he [Cody Rhodes] gets the World Heavyweight Title, Adam Pearce or whoever the power that be, says, 'We are gonna take the two brands, and we are gonna have a match with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, and we are gonna merge that into one World Championship.' Maybe," said Bill Apter. [11:06 - 11:24]

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes' "goal" is to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

In an interview a few days ago, Cody Rhodes made it clear that his biggest ambition was still to win the Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns. Though The American Nightmare said there were other things he hoped to accomplish as well, nothing was more vital than his desire to dethrone Reigns.

"The goal is the same is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer and as a wrestler. I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. [...] But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders. And it's the biggest match that WWE could do," said Cody.

Cody Rhodes is currently slated to face Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 this Saturday night in a first-time-ever dream match.

