WWE Hall of Famer reacts to fan mocking Cody Rhodes headlining WrestleMania against Roman Reigns

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is currently set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. When a fan questioned whether Rhodes was really the best choice for the position, Hall of Famer Bully Ray decided to answer.

Cody Rhodes may now be the epitome of what a superstar should be in WWE, pushed to the moon by the company, but there was a time when that was not the case at all. In fact, there was a time when The American Nightmare had a rather questionable gimmick in the company, one that he hated and one that he even claimed he quit the company for.

A fan brought up how hilarious it was that the same man that was once Stardust was the one who was in the main event with Roman Reigns this year.

Rhodes, meanwhile, has spoken about how Stardust affected his time in WWE. But when it comes to that affecting his current push, that's questionable, to say the least, given how many unsuccessful characters some superstars had before they found their magic. That's exactly what WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out in his tweet, replying to the fan.

He said that Stone Cold Steve Austin once used to be The Ringmaster, basically letting them know that it hardly mattered how Rhodes was booked before.

Cody Rhodes has the ability to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the one leading the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time now. Anyone that has confronted him has come up short.

Cody Rhodes is now the one set to face him. While Reigns is also set to face Sami Zayn before that at the Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare could finally be the one to dethrone the champion after years of build.

While fans have long predicted that Rhodes might well be the one to do it, what happens after that remains the question.

