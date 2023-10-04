WWE Hall of Famer teases return to fix Bloodline issues ahead of Fastlane

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE next week on SmackDown, but it appears that he may not be the only absent Anoa'i family member to show up on TV.

Rikishi sent a cryptic message ahead of the show, posting a collage image of himself, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. In the picture, he was at the top, seemingly hinting he could be the real Head of the Table.

The Hall of Famer captioned the image "Tribal War" and used The Bloodline's hashtag in the post. This could be a tease that Rikishi could make his return to the company at some point in the near future.

Of course, there are some real issues between Jimmy and Jey Uso at the moment, so much so that the two have been split across brands. Could Rikishi be the only man to settle the issues between his children?

Jimmy and Sikoa are set to lock horns with LA Knight and John Cena in a tag team match at Fastlane 2023. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer will play a role in the bout's outcome.

Rikishi has been invested in WWE's Bloodline story for several years

Rikishi has consistently shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's story via social media since The Usos joined the Roman Reigns-led faction.

There was also reportedly a plan for Rikishi and Roman Reigns' father, Sika, to be on SmackDown several months ago, but it was changed at the last minute.

Rikishi could be the only man who could resolve The Bloodline's issues. Given that the aforementioned image is now being used on shirts, there might be a more significant meaning behind it. Three of the stars in the picture are his children, but it doesn't make sense for Reigns to be a part of the graphic unless the Hall of Famer is added to WWE's Bloodline in some way.

