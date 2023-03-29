WWE legend comments on if Charlotte Flair should wear heels while inside the ring with Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently opened up about Charlotte Flair wearing heels during segments with Rhea Ripley despite the former being taller.

The Eradicator is set to challenge The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania 39. During their interactions on SmackDown to build the match, fans have noticed Flair wearing heels though she's already an inch taller than The Judgment Day member.

This has seemingly made Charlotte Flair come across as a much more dominant performer who towers over her opponent. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long if WWE should have Flair come out in flat shoes during her promos with Rhea Ripley.

The former SmackDown general manager explained that the promotion was well aware of Flair looking much more physically imposing than Ripley by wearing heels. Long added that since the global juggernaut hadn't taken any action yet, it indicates they don't have any issue with how things could be perceived.

"Well, they see exactly what we see and what you just said. So it ain't nothing that they don't know. So if they feel they wanna do that, they'll do that. They know, they see just like you and me, so if they do nothing about it, it means that's the way they'll let it go, that's the way it's gonna be," said Teddy Long. (1:41 - 1:59)

Teddy Long thinks Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair could put on a great match at WrestleMania 39

Elsewhere in the video, Teddy Long spoke about how he was impressed with The Judgment Day member's promo battles with Charlotte Flair so far. He was also optimistic about Ripley and Flair having a great match at WrestleMania 39.

Furthermore, Long spoke about how he was delighted to see WWE bring back legends like Trish Stratus and Lita for 'Mania.

"Rhea Ripley, I had a chance to watch her a little bit last night, and I saw her promo. She was very good, talking about Charlotte Flair. And to have Trish Stratus and Lita come back to be a part of that, I think that was very exciting. So I think Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley is gonna be a great match." (0:56 - 1:13)

Considering just how much momentum The Eradicator has built heading into WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say she's the favorite to win.

