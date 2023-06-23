WWE legends John Cena and The Rock to appear on upcoming season of same show

The WWE Universe witnessed John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson go head-to-head in 2012 at WrestleMania 28 and a year later inside the wrestling ring. The two men have jumped ship from World Wrestling Entertainment to Hollywood wrapping roles in comedy, action, and superhero movies.

Now, over a decade later, the two biggest names in the industry would appear on Johnson's real-life best friend Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart, season 3.

With the show's third season scheduled to premiere next month, Peacock has unveiled a brand-new trailer starring John Cena and The Rock, among others.

The promotional video fails to disclose very much about any of the guests featured. It is primarily a collection of sound bites, and snippets. The presence of Leader of Cenation and The Great One in the same season on the show will undoubtedly be significant to professional wrestling fanbase.

Check out the trailer below:

Hart to Heart's third season will premiere on Peacock on July 6, with all past episodes accessible for streaming now.

RAW Superstar Bronson Reed believes Batista is a better wrestler-turned-actor than John Cena and The Rock

Both WWE Superstars have had a lot of success in Hollywood since their inevitable departure from wrestling. Cena rose to prominence with appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

On the other hand, Johnson has mostly starred in action films for years, including the Fast & Furious franchise and the Jumanji reboot, in which he co-stars with Kevin Hart.

Dave Bautista has also appeared in numerous Hollywood films, including the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, Spectre, Knock at the Cabin, and others.

While appearing on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, RAW Superstar Bronson Reed unpopularly but humorously declared that Batista is his top "wrestler-turned-actor" option out of the three men.

"I'm a big of Batista and his acting work. I really liked the Knock at the Cabin that came out this year as well. I think I am gonna go out and be controversial and get some heat for this. But I think he is the best wrestler-turned-actor there is," Reed said.

Check out the video below:

John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Batista have been former world champions in WWE and left no stone unturned to become fan favorites outside the squared circle.

What did you think about John Cena and Dwayne Johnson appearing on Kevin Hart's talk show? Sound off in the comments section below.

