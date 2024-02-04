WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Cody Rhodes issues apology, LA Knight defeats record-breaking champion, Gunther faces RAW star (Knoxville, 02/03)

The WWE Road to WrestleMania kicked off with a house show in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, February 3. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The show started with a singles match between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso, where the former came out on top. The Bloodline member has been in a slump since splitting away from his brother Jey Uso and has won just one match in the last four months. The poor run continued at Saturday's house show as the former tag team champion once again came up short against LA Knight despite Solo Sikoa being present in his corner.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory, while Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark got victory over Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. MVP also issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos and offered $10K to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who ended up getting squashed by Omos.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were also in action as they defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Imperium's leader Gunther, however, was on the winning end of his match against Chad Gable.

In the other matches on the show, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair defeated the trio of IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, while Ricochet secured a win against Jinder Mahal.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who put away Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The American Nightmare went on to give a piece of the broken table to one of the fans.

He also revealed that he would be signing some autographs and pictures and even apologized beforehand in case he couldn't do it for everyone.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Knoxville, Tennessee, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Solo Sikoa)

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight

