WWE Superstar accepts CM Punk's apology, sends him a two-word message ahead of Day 1

During a recent promo on Monday Night RAW, CM Punk apologized to the WWE Universe for his departure back in 2014.

Taking to social media, WWE star Indi Hartwell hilariously claimed that she "accepted" Punk's apology.

The 27-year-old has been a lifelong fan of The Best In The World. She also recreated an old photo with the former WWE Champion and posted it on Instagram and Twitter/X.

"Apology accepted," wrote Hartwell.

Check out Hartwell's post and message below:

Disco Inferno talked about the possibility of a CM Punk-Brock Lesnar rematch

Disco Inferno believes WWE won't book a rematch between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. The two men previously crossed paths back at SummerSlam 2013.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that WWE would never book Punk against Lesnar after how The Best In The World's UFC tenure panned out.

Inferno said:

"They're not going to do that match. It doesn't really make sense, you know? Well, the problem is when Punk and Brock wrestled before this was before Punk went to UFC, so now the aura of two UFC guys competing against each other in the WWE ring after seeing what Punk did in the UFC it's kind of like, why would you even go here because that's on the back of people's minds, you know, it's ridiculous."

He added:

"He'd take a lot of Suplex City. He could absolutely get through the match. Brock is a lot safer than people think he is because when he throws you, he gives you room to land safely."

Punk recently competed in his return match, defeating Dominik Mysterio at the latest Madison Square Garden Live Event. Punk is backstage at Monday Night RAW Day 1.

