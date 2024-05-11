WWE veteran shoots down disturbing rumors about The Rock (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently responded to an unusual rumor about the Rock, claiming it was baseless.

Over the last few days, a rumor about The Final Boss has been making the rounds. According to the rumor, The Rock apparently urinated in bottles on set during the filming of the upcoming movie Red One. However, Vince Russo, who has previously worked with The Great One, claimed it all to be false.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran responded to the rumors:

"I don't believe that for a second. I was reading reports today too, and that was absolute BS. I don't believe that for a second. The Rock, I worked with was a class act, bro! Listen, man, obviously, he has had fame and fortune; he is a huge star! But I don't see that part of him changing, man. I really don't, bro. I think that's absolute BS!" [2:55 onwards]

The WWE veteran had high praise for The Rock

According to Vince Russo, The Rock is one of the most professional people he has worked with.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained that the rumors probably did not have a viable source. He also stated that it was potentially just a clickbait story.

"I have not read that report, but I bet you, they used the word 'allegedly' a lot. Which means that somebody told them this, but there really is nobody to verify it. So, you know, bro, it's clickbait! It's a good story. I guarantee you there are a lot of allegedly's in there. Bro, I can't believe The Rock is anything other than a class act," added Russo. [4:12 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, The Rock is on a hiatus from the active WWE scene. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback