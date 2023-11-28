WWE veteran talks about the impact of Randy Orton and CM Punk on RAW - "You can CLEARLY see the difference in the Classes"

Randy Orton and CM Punk made an appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. WWE veteran Vince Russo believes the two had a fantastic impact on the show.

Orton and Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the same night at Survivor Series. The Viper competed in the Men's WarGames match alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn against a team of The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, The Straight Edge Superstar made a surprise return just before the show ended.

Both stars appeared on the latest episode of RAW as well. While Randy Orton set his eyes on The Judgment Day and locked horns with Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk closed the show with an incredible promo.

Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to talk about the impact Orton and Punk are having in the Stamford-based promotion after their return.

"It’s RIDICULOUS how much Impact [Randy Orton] and [CM Punk] add to the [WWE] in general. You can CLEARLY see the difference in the Classes. Not even close," Russo tweeted.

CM Punk acknowledged Randy Orton after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 went off the air

Orton showed up just in time to help his team defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The Viper looked incredibly fit even after being out for almost 18 months.

However, something unexpected happened after the Men's WarGames match ended. Punk's theme started playing, and fans went wild as he walked out with a huge pop.

Following the show, a fan posted a clip on social media in which The Straight Edge Superstar can be seen acknowledging The Viper. Punk did Orton's famous pose before waving at him with a smile. You can check out the video and read more about it here.

Fans want to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's future in the company.

