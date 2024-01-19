Nick Aldis to add a major stipulation to Roman Reigns' contract signing? Exploring WWE SmackDown swerve

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a big one, as it will be headlined by Roman Reigns' contract signing. The Tribal Chief will be in attendance as he prepares to agree to a Fatal Four-Way match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. It certainly is an annoyance in his eyes, but it may get worse. After all, the blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis, could be preparing to add a major stipulation to the match.

The stipulation in question is quite a severe one, but given past events, it may be required. Aldis may make it clear that Roman Reigns' title could be forfeited if any of his lackeys in The Bloodline interfere during the match. It certainly wouldn't sit well with The Head of the Table, but it would make the match all the more entertaining.

Traditionally, a Fatal Four-Way is a No DQ match, everything and anything goes. That said, Aldis, who has butted heads with The Bloodline recently, will want to make sure that nothing and no one interferes with this match. So, whether or not the referee sees it, if either Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, or The Wiseman Paul Heyman interferes, Reigns will lose his title.

Such a stipulation would certainly add some spice to what will already be a very entertaining match. If one thing is for sure, it will grind Reigns' gears. Nevertheless, this is all just mere speculation. There has been no concrete evidence suggesting Aldis will add a stipulation. But it's interesting to think what could unfold if he did.

Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns' talent is unfathomable

Whether there is a stipulation or not, the one thing Roman Reigns is not short on is confidence, and neither is the rest of The Bloodline. The faction is confident that The Tribal Chief will come out on top. Paul Heyman commented on the contract signing ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

He made the bold claim that while AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are talented, they cannot compare to Reigns. In fact, he suggested that the Undisputed Universal Champion has more talent than all three of them combined.

There can be no denying that Roman Reigns' talent. But whether or not he will be able to survive the onslaught of three superstars like Orton, Styles, and Knight remains to be seen.

