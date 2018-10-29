Opinion: Why Dean Ambrose can replace John Cena in the WWE World Cup

With John Cena refusing to take part in the Crown Jewel event, the WWE Creative can name the Lunatic Fringe his replacement

WWE had announced a World Cup where 8 Superstars from both the brands would battle to determine the Best in the World. In the weeks prior to the World Cup, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and Rey Mysterio won qualifying matches to qualify for the one-night only tournament.

While the leader of Cenation was set to be a part of the first ever WWE World Cup after the company announced the 16 time WWE Champion as the first participant of the World Cup via a video.

However, John Cena has refused to be part of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Friday, which means that WWE will have to write him out of the show in the story-line. An eighth participant would be determined on the go-home RAW episode of Crown Jewel as SD Live already has 4 superstars of their brand in the World Cup.

This past week on RAW, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the tag team championships in the main event before the Lunatic Fringe turned on the Kingslayer to put an end to the Shield. While Seth Rollins won a qualifier to seal his place in the World Cup, Dean does not even have a match on the Crown Jewel card.

The Creative team would be keen to have the two superstars engage in an exciting feud for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE Crown Jewel's World Cup provides them the perfect opportunity to sow the seeds for this match. Dean Ambrose could defeat Drew McIntyre in a "Second Chance" match on RAW using his heelish tactics and proceed to be the eighth participant of the World Cup.

WWE could have Ambrose and Rollins battle in the first/second round of the World Cup where Dean would go over Rollins and then boast of his victory on RAW to earn himself a shot at the Architect's title. However, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for the RAW Tag Team Championship as the champions imploded after capturing their titles.

The two S.H.I.E.L.D brothers can blow the arena's roof down in Saudi Arabia

Dean Ambrose's inclusion in the World Cup will not only raise the stakes of the event but also provide advancement to ongoing storylines, a thing which could not have happened had Cena been a part of the tournament. Thus, he should be named the replacement of John Cena.

