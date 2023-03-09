Popular star yet to become champion, despised Grand Slam winner - 5 WWE women who could be Queen of the Ring 2023

For many years, The King of the Ring was one of WWE's most popular pay-per-view events. Before major shows began taking place on a monthly basis, World Wrestling Entertainment had a "big five".

WrestleMania, SummerSlam, The Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series were the original four events. King of the Ring joined the lineup and became the fifth major event, but the tournament eventually fell out of favor and hasn't been a standalone show in years. That's set to change this May, however.

The beloved tournament is back on May 27th, 2023. The King of the Ring will be back, but with a twist. The premium live event is titled The King and Queen of the Ring, meaning two major tournaments will culminate at the show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE had the Queen's Crown Tournament once in 2021, but this is the first official Queen of the Ring Tournament. While there's a wealth of potential winners for the promotion to choose from, this article will dive into five superstars who may be most likely to leave Saudi Arabia as the winner.

Below are five WWE women who could be Queen of the Ring 2023.

#5. Natalya is The Queen of Harts

Natalya is a popular WWE superstar with an incredible heritage. Her grandfather is the legendary Stu Hart. Bret & Owen Hart are two of her many wrestling uncles. Additionally, her father is the late great Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

The Queen of Harts first signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2007. She joined the main roster in 2008 and has remained an important player within the company in the 15 years since. Natalya has won three belts in those years, including the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The veteran has managed to capture a few titles during her long career with World Wrestling Entertainment, but her major accolades are still few & far inbetween. The Queen of Harts becoming Queen of the Ring could be a great way to celebrate a tenured veteran.

#4. Zelina Vega could become a two-time Queen of the Ring

Queen Zelina

Zelina Vega is a 13 year veteran in pro wrestling. She joined TNA Wrestling early on in her career where she first made a name for herself. Vega later joined WWE in 2017 where she initially served primarily as a manager but has since become a more active in-ring competitor.

The Legado del Fantasma member has managed to achieve a handful of in-ring accolades during her time in WWE. She won the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Carmella, along with the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament.

It isn't yet clear if World Wrestling Entertainment will count the 2021 Queen's Crown Tournament as part of the Queen of the Ring lineage. If they do, Zelina could go on to win the tournament and become the first-ever two-time Queen of the Ring. If she's the first and second-time winner, she'll truly cement her legacy.

#3. Mia Yim is yet to win a major title or award in WWE

Mia Yim on RAW

Mia Yim first began her pro wrestling journey in 2009. She wrestled for various promotions before signing with WWE in 2018. Unfortunately, she was released by the company in 2021 but was later rehired in 2022 during the Triple H-led regime.

Unlike every other superstar on this list, Michin doesn't yet have title wins or major accolades to her name, at least while in WWE. She's won titles in other promotions, including the TNA Knockouts Championship, but gold has eluded her on NXT & RAW.

Yim becoming Queen of the Ring could be a huge moment in her career. It is not yet known if winning either tournament will earn further opportunities, but a major victory in Saudi Arabia could potentially propel Mia to title contention.

#2. Bayley has accomplished nearly all there is to do

Bayley on RAW

Bayley began wrestling in 2008 and signed with WWE near the end of 2012. Over a decade later, The Role Model is one of the most popular and successful female stars of all time. She's also managed to become one of the most despised in recent years.

The talented Bayley has won numerous titles & accolades during her time with WWE. She's the first-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam Winner, having won every title available to her. The only exception is the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, as the belts weren't yet active when she was part of the brand.

Given her accolades, The Role Model has accomplished almost everything she can. The Queen of the Ring Tournament offers Bayley a new mountain to climb and a new goal to achieve. With Damage CTRL likely to have her back, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be a great winner.

#1. No superstar is more fitting to become Queen of the Ring than Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair began her pro wrestling career in 2012, a decision inspired by the tragic passing of her brother. With the support of her father, the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte went on to become one of the most successful female stars of all time.

The Queen has won 17 titles total during her WWE career. This includes capturing two belts on NXT and 15 on the main roster, one of which was in the tag team division. She's also headlined WrestleMania and even won the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Queen of the Ring couldn't be more perfect for Flair. She has the cardio to wrestle multiple matches, needs a new accolade to win, and her nickname is "The Queen". If anybody is fit to not only compete for the crown, but to win it, Charlotte is that person.

