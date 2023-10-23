RAW Preview: Huge Championship match for ex-Royal Rumble winner, Huge name returns after nearly 3 months (October 23rd, 2023)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the penultimate episode before Crown Jewel 2023, and WWE is making sure to quickly stack the card with some high-profile matches.

Two have been announced from the red brand so far while the headliner between Roman Reigns and LA Knight will be from SmackDown. We're not going to drag this on because WWE has stacked tonight's card with an incredible series of matches - from championship bouts to high-profile main event clashes.

So let's get right into it as WWE sets the tone for the upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia:

#7. Becky Lynch defends the NXT Women's Championship on RAW

Indi Hartwell never lost the NXT Women's title but had to vacate it instead

Former Royal Rumble winner and multi-time Champion Becky Lynch is coming off a defense of the NXT Women's Championship by beating Tegan Nox. Following that, former Champion Indi Hartwell, who only vacated the title due to an injury, staked her claim for another shot at the title.

Becky Lynch has been welcoming all comers, but she can only take on one at a time. This week, she faces Indi Hartwell on RAW, and it's going to be a good one.

Will Indi reclaim the title she never lost, or will Becky Lynch fully solidify her place as the NXT Women's Champion?

#6. Logan Paul is back on RAW for the first time since July

The Maverick is gunning for his first title in WWE

Logan Paul is back on RAW for the first time since July 31, 2023 - making it a week shy of three months since he has appeared on the red brand.

He made an appearance on SmackDown recently to follow up with Rey Mysterio and secure a United States Title shot - something he has done successfully. What he will be doing on RAW isn't known, but we'll find out tonight.

In all likelihood, he will be there to hype up the Crown Jewel match against Rey Mysterio.

#5. Natalya faces current Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven

Will Piper Niven get a statement victory at Natalya's expense?

Natalya has found herself in the crossfire of Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Tegan Nox has proved to be a valuable ally to her, but it may not make a big difference considering Natalya's recent record.

Piper Niven, who is only Champion because she replaced the injured Sonya Deville, will look to take down the 23-year veteran and former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Who are you rooting for in this match-up?

#4. Drew McIntyre faces Sami Zayn following a tense backstage confrontation

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has his eyes on the prize again as he asked and received a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. His changing attitude has been criticized by numerous WWE stars, with Seth Rollins calling it out last week, while Sami Zayn has been critical too, along with The New Day before him.

Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he isn't getting over what happened last year with The Bloodline anytime soon and has constantly justified what many consider bad behavior.

He took a shot at Sami Zayn last week for his lack of World Title success, and the two will face off in a huge match on RAW tonight.

#3. The Judgment Day celebrates their Tag Team Title victory

A group of Champions

Last week on RAW, a chaotic finish involving Jimmy Uso helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest reclaim the Undisputed Team Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Jey Uso went on to make a surprise appearance on SmackDown to take out his brother in revenge. But The Judgment Day still runs Monday Nights, and their entrance music is likely the first thing you'll hear tonight.

What will they have to say this time around? Especially with Rhea Ripley set for a huge Fatal-5-Way title defense at Crown Jewel?

#2. New Day takes on The Alpha Academy after a friendly confrontation

Can The Alpha Academy pull off an upset?

A rather friendly confrontation last week on RAW saw The New Day have a little beef with The Alpha Academy during a training session. The highlight of that segment was Akira Tozawa, who doesn't belong to either faction.

Either way, it will be a statement made for whoever picks up the win this week. Will it be The New Day, or will The Alpha Academy reign supreme?

#1. Jey Uso takes on Damian Priest in a high-profile match on RAW

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso will be looking for a measure of revenge in a high-profile match against Damian Priest. There's a score to settle, given how things ended on RAW last week, and following his shocking appearance on SmackDown, he will look to make things right.

With Cody Rhodes possibly by his side, can Jey Uso manage to secure a rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles with a win over Senor Money in the Bank? Or will it be Damian Priest who makes a statement?

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here