RAW star to break WWE rules and invade SmackDown ahead of King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring major diversion

RAW star Bron Breakker has yet to step up and find his direction since moving to the red brand during the 2024 WWE Draft. The former NXT Champion wanted to join the King of the Ring tournament, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce didn't include him.

Thus, Bron Breakker has wreaked havoc on the red brand recently. He launched a brutal attack on his opponent, Kale Dixon, and decimated him with spears before smashing a chair on his head.

Pearce is now trying to contain Bron before things get out of control. It is unclear what his next move could be, but he could target Randy Orton as his last chance to enter the King of the Ring tournament.

Bron Breakker could team up with The Bloodline and take out Randy Orton

With Breakker currently being a heel on RAW, it wouldn't be a surprise if he appeared on SmackDown and targeted Rany Orton. The Viper is currently a babyface, and attacking him would allow Breakker to make a statement and have a last chance to enter the tournament.

To do so, he would need help from The Bloodline, whose member Tama Tonga will take on The Viper for a spot in the final of the King of the Ring this Friday on the blue brand.

RAW star Bron Breakker could replace Randy Orton and challenge Tama Tonga

Even though it is not likely he would break WWE rules and appear on SmackDown, taking out Randy Orton would allow Bron Breakker to replace him and face Tama Tonga for a spot in the final of the King of the Ring tournament.

On that occasion, he would need to turn on The Bloodline, even though the latter would have helped him assault Orton. Still, this would be his last chance to fight to become King of the Ring.

It could help set the stage for a future feud with Randy Orton

If Bron Breakker attacked Randy Orton, The Viper would be out for revenge and target the former NXT Champion. With that in mind, fans could see a feud and a match set between the two for one of the coming WWE Premium Live Events.

That way, even if Breakker didn't become King of the Ring, he would have a chance to step up and challenge a top star like Randy Orton, which would help him make the statement he needs early on.