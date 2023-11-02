Rhea Ripley to start new romance with current champion as a power couple breaking up with Dominik Mysterio; Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is known for doing whatever it takes to get what's needed in WWE. The star has a long history of taking risks. Currently, although Rhea is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, things have changed a lot in recent weeks. In fact, it has looked like she has been trying out different options among other stars in WWE - including Seth Rollins.

The star approached Seth Rollins on RAW two weeks back, telling him that she could guarantee that he would have Judgment Day's support and would not even have Damian Priest cashing in on him if he joined the faction. Although The Visionary didn't say yes, he didn't turn her down either.

This might have actually been a tease for Rollins finally joining Judgment Day and even starting a romantic relationship with Ripley. The two were flirting when talking to each other backstage in the segment, and for once, Dominik Mysterio might have something to worry about.

For Rollins, with his back "hurt" and stars like Drew McIntyre breathing down his neck, this might prove to be the more attractive option as well. There has been some tension in The Judgment Day, and The Eradicator choosing to add Rollins into the faction as her support might prove to be the best choice for her.

Rhea Ripley showed her brutality with a warning to Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley may be in a "relationship" with Dominik Mysterio, but she proved that the well-being of the Judgment Day was her first priority. When Mysterio lost the North American title to Trick Williams, she wasted no time issuing him an ultimatum.

The star let him know that if he could not win back the title in the rematch, then he would not be welcome in the group anymore and would have to face the consequences.

This was an extreme situation and one that Mysterio was able to avoid by winning back the title, but had he not, then Rhea Ripley would have already dumped him, showing that she is willing to let go of the connection easily.

