Roman Reigns needs to be cautious about The Rock after his 'accidental' slip-up on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Rock are gearing up to contend in a tag team showdown at WrestleMania 40 when The Bloodline members will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Nevertheless, during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The People's Champ made his presence felt again by delivering a highly entertaining concert segment where he targeted Rhodes and his mother.

However, in this, it seems like the Hollywood star has seemingly said something that The Tribal Chief needs to be cautious about. The Brahma Bull, while mocking Cody and his mother, stated that Dusty's son isn't going to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and that the title will be around the waist of Roman Reigns even after WrestleMania 40.

Soon after this, The Rock revealed a custom weight belt for Cody Rhodes by stating that:

"It ain't gonna be that Universal Championship belt, it's gonna be this belt here Mama Reigns."

Here, the reference to Roman Reigns as 'Mama Reigns' comes as a surprise as the Hollywood star was here mocking The American Nightmare and her mother. This even, some fans believe, might be another potential indication of The Rock betraying The Bloodline Leader at WrestleMania, especially due to the uncertainty of this spot being planned or accidental.

However, this isn't the first time when The Great One has teased betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The company had dropped multiple potential hints in the past, and now the veteran has started calling himself "The Final Boss."

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold at this year's Showcase of the Immortals and whether The Rock will betray Roman Reigns in this mega Premium Live event.

WWE announced Roman Reigns' massive segment for the upcoming SmackDown

The forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown already seems to be a must-watch edition of the blue brand as the promotion announced the arrival of Roman for this show. Not only this, The Head of the Table is also set to engage in a high-profile face-to-face showdown with Cody Rhodes upon his presence.

Interestingly, The Rock hasn't been advertised for this show yet, which indeed adds extra anticipation among the fans as they are curious to know how things will unfold in the absence of The People's Champion.

