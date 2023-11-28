Backstage reactions of WWE talent who weren't thrilled about CM Punk's return - Reports

CM Punk broke the internet when he returned to the WWE at Survivor Series over the weekend. There were many people backstage who were unhappy about the former AEW star's return, and a report has shared an update regarding their reaction after meeting him.

Punk made his way to the stage after the main event of Survivor Series to let the WWE Universe know that he has returned to the promotion he left behind years ago. A report claimed that few in the company knew of his return, and many people's knee-jerk reactions were recorded at the event.

PWInsider is reporting the backstage morale of many people who weren't excited about CM Punk's return. According to the report, their reaction to the former WWE Champion's return changed after they met him:

"There was "no sign of the version of the person who we'd hear was so miserable in AEW." A few people who weren't thrilled Punk was back noted that after talking with him, they felt better about Punk returning. So, it was a good first night back in that regard."

What did Seth Rollins have to say about CM Punk's return?

When the Cult Of Personality returned at Survivor Series, the Superstars who participated in the main event were still in the ring. One of the stars who was visibly the most upset about Punk's return was Seth Rollins.

In a fan's video, the World Heavyweight Champion yelled expletives and flipped off the returning star.

At a live event after Survivor Series, Seth Rollins addressed Punk's return in front of the crowd in attendance. The fans pushed the World Heavyweight Champion to the limit when chanting Punk's name at the WWE Peoria House Show. Rollins said he wouldn't waste his breath on Punk, who he claims tried to tear WWE down, before praising everyone else.

