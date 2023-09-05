Date of WWE's next major event after Fastlane 2023 reportedly revealed

WWE Payback 2023 showcased some of the best matches of the year, including Seth Rollins' high-profile world title bout against Shinsuke Nakamura. After the show's success, the company is seemingly preparing for its next set of premium live events.

This year's Fastlane event will be held on October 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will reportedly be followed by Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The previous edition of the international event was a massive success for the company as it featured some of the biggest names in the business, including Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defended his gold against Logan Paul in a hard-hitting main event match.

According to a report by PWInsider, Crown Jewel is all set to air on November 4, 2023. It will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the exact venue for the show has not been revealed yet.

WWE has produced numerous successful premium live events in 2023

World Wrestling Entertainment has a massive fanbase and often tours the world to deliver top-tier premium live events every year.

From WrestleMania 39, Backlash, and Night of Champions to Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, the company has produced one sold-out show after another in 2023. Many mainstream celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have also competed inside the squared circle this year.

This weekend, WWE is headed to Hyderabad, India, for Superstar Spectacle. Legendary superstar John Cena will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium at the show. Cena has been the face of the promotion for over a decade, so including him in the match was a great decision.

Cena will make his in-ring return at Superstar Spectacle. It will be interesting to see if he will compete or appear at Fastlane and Crown Jewel 2023.

