Huge title match set to take place on WWE RAW- Reports

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to be an extravaganza affair with top names such as Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and many more set to appear. A recent report has noted that the show will also feature a title match, with Dominik Mysterio set to put his NXT North American Championship on the line.

The 26-year-old won his first singles title in the company last week on NXT, defeating Wes Lee to become the North American Champion. Dirty Dom then defended the title on SmackDown against Butch and was once again able to come out on top.

While Dominik does not come across as a fighting champion, his recent booking certainly indicates so. According to WWE insider BWE, The Judgment Day star will defend his coveted title on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio has really hit his stride in the last few months. He recently made history by headlining all RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in one week. The star has flourished as a heel and is often subjected to the loudest negative reactions in every arena.

