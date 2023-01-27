Seven-time WWE Champion reportedly set to appear on SmackDown after six months [Potential Spoiler]

The go-home edition of SmackDown for Royal Rumble is reportedly set to receive a major boost with the return of a former WWE Champion. The person in question is Brock Lesnar. According to a recent report, The Beast will be present on the blue brand this week.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen on SmackDown in July during his feud with Roman Reigns. The two powerhouses faced off for the final time in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, after which Lesnar took a hiatus.

He returned to TV programming on RAW in October to kickstart his feud with Bobby Lashley. The duo had a showdown at Crown Jewel where the All Mighty assaulted the former Universal Champion after the bell. Lesnar returned to action on Monday earlier this week, costing Lashley the United States title match against Austin Theory.

PWInsider recently reported that the former UFC Superstar will be present during the taping of this week's show.

The go-home edition of WWE programming often features an all-out brawl at the end of the show, and Lesnar could be a part of that. The Beast Incarnate will also reportedly participate in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar can face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is far from over. While the two men are expected to focus on the upcoming battle royal match, one can expect things to heat up should they come face-to-face this Saturday.

The Beast Incarnate has cost Lashley the United States Championship on a couple of occasions, and the All Mighty is bound to be looking for retribution. The two powerhouses have collided twice in the past, with the score between them being 1-1.

It was recently reported that WWE pitched a match between Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, a recent update states that the match is unlikely to happen, and Lesnar could instead go one-on-one against Bobby Lashley.

