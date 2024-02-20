Several major SmackDown names set to be backstage at WWE RAW- Reports

Several SmackDown Superstars are reportedly set to be backstage during the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Recent WWE shows have featured superstars from both brands competing in the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. With only one spot left, several female superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete on the upcoming edition of the red brand to determine the last name to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The all-important match will feature performers from both brands.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, SmackDown Superstars, who are already scheduled to be at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, will be in town for Monday Night RAW. However, there are no words regarding their appearances on the show:

"A number of Smackdown stars heading to Elimination Chamber: Perth will be in town for RAW tonight as the company is slated to head to Australia following the taping. Whether that means they will appear on RAW or not remains to be seen," PWInsider reports.

WWE Superstar addresses missing out on the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

On the February 12 edition of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed competed against Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Unfortunately, the Aussie fell short against The All Mighty and missed an opportunity to compete at the premium live event scheduled for his home country.

Following his gut-wrenching defeat, the former NXT North American Champion expressed his disappointment in a backstage interview.

Reed stated that he felt he let everybody down as he could not secure the win to realize his long-standing dream to feature in a PLE in his home country:

"Super disappointed, you know. This is what I've dreamed about my whole life, being able to be on a WWE PLE in my home country of Australia, and I feel like I've let down my family, I've let down the fans, I've let down all of Australia. Couldn't get the job done tonight. I don't know where I'll go. You know, I planned 2024 to be a big year for 'Big' Bronson Reed, and it's not going [according] to plan. So, I'm just at my wits' end, and eventually, I'm going to snap," he said.

Bronson Reed's exclusion from the premium live event is very unfortunate. However, it adds another layer to his on-screen character. It will be interesting to see how WWE manages the Aussie post the PLE.

