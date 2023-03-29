Vince McMahon knows talent morale will take a "huge blow" if major WWE rumor is publicly confirmed - Reports

We're just a few days away from WrestleMania, and rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to the creative team have been running rampant online. Fightful Select's recent report revealed that while McMahon isn't back as the head booker, he and WWE understand the repercussions that the move might have on the roster.

Several WWE stars have benefited under Triple H's regime as they've reportedly received more freedom to showcase characters and gimmicks they want to portray on TV.

As reported earlier, there are multiple 'red flags' that hint towards Vince McMahon's influence in the creative direction.

However, Fightful has clarified that there is no "smoking gun" that Vince is involved in the writing process.

- There have been more rewrites the day of the show than usual under the HHH regime recently

- Strong indicators of characters/gimmicks being adjusted to a manner in which Vince McMahon had previously preferred

There are many apparent "tells" clearly indicating that Mr. McMahon might not have any creative powers, as there haven't been many rematches in recent months. The talents he reportedly did not like are also being used on TV by Triple H's team, which is a clear sign that the 77-year-old has not returned to his former role.

Both WWE and Vince McMahon realize that the morale of the locker room will take "a huge blow" if he publicly becomes a part of the creative decision-making group.

What's the truth behind Vince McMahon's office signs being spotted at recent WWE tapings?

It's no secret that various WWE Superstars are concerned about the possible clues pointing toward Vince McMahon's comeback as the Head of Creative.

The storylines have looked more cohesive in his absence, and the talent is also seemingly enjoying working under Triple H.

One of the reasons for the reported unrest backstage has stemmed from people seeing a "Vince's office" sign on many tapings even after his initial retirement. However, it was noted that the sign contained "numerous directions of backstage locations," which have not been updated since Vince resigned from the company in July last year.

A positive takeaway for most fans, pundits, and talents is that Triple H has replaced VKM and he is still the man spearheading the booking as we head into another two-night WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Mr. McMahon come back in creative? Sound off in the comments below.

