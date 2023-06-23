WWE planning huge one-off segment for Roman Reigns - Reports

Roman Reigns hasn't been having the best time in WWE recently, following double betrayals from his cousins, The Usos. However, The Tribal Chief is, regardless, still at the top of the mountain in the company and could be seeking to remind everyone down the chain as well soon.

We recently saw Bron Breakker challenge Seth Rollins for his newly won WWE Heavyweight Championship and got his wish as well. The Visionary paid a trip down to his old territory and successfully defended his title against the former NXT Champion, with both stars putting on a fantastic showcase for the crowd.

Now, it seems WWE is planning to send down more major stars into their third brand to potentially pop ratings, and according to a report, Roman Reigns could be one of them. Xero News has reported that creative is forming plans for NXT to feature a huge one-off appearance from The Head of the Table in an effort to score a huge rating.

It's been noted that Reigns will likely only be featured in a promo segment, unlike his former Shield member, Seth Rollins, who wrestled a championship match in NXT.

Xero News @NewsXero



Would only likely be segment/promo but i'm hearing that it very well could happen at some point, they know Reigns on NXT will pop a big number. Early, early discussions of it, nothing set, just… Roman Reigns coming to NXT could happen in the future for a one off appearance.Would only likely be segment/promo but i'm hearing that it very well could happen at some point, they know Reigns on NXT will pop a big number. Early, early discussions of it, nothing set, just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns coming to NXT could happen in the future for a one off appearance. Would only likely be segment/promo but i'm hearing that it very well could happen at some point, they know Reigns on NXT will pop a big number. Early, early discussions of it, nothing set, just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Top WWE star claims that his rematch with Roman Reigns is "inevitable"

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on a potential rematch in the future with Roman Reigns in an interview that led to an interesting response. The two current World Champions have shared stories with each other from the start of their careers on the main roster back in 2012.

Both stars were a tightly knit unit in The Shield along with Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) and were an unstoppable force. The former faction members ushered in a spectacular era within the company and have successfully claimed their spot at the very top of WWE.

The Visionary sat down for an interview with the New York Post and was asked about the prospect of having a rematch with The Tribal Chief in WWE down the line. Rollins replied that he feels it's inevitable for the match to happen again sometime and is looking forward to the right time that they cross paths in the ring once again.

"I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade, and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time." (H/T New York Post)

Who do you want to see Roman Reigns face in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes