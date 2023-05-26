WWE reportedly has major plans for Cody Rhodes at an upcoming premium live event

Cody Rhodes' hopes of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship were crushed by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, WWE might have bigger plans for him. While he is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, The American Nightmare could find himself booked for this year's Men's Money in the Bank Match.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Rhodes looks set to be a part of this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The premium live event will take place on the 1st of July.

If he manages to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rhodes will once again find himself in contention, as he will be able to cash in on whoever holds the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

However, he could also go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The first-ever champion will be crowned at Night of Champions this weekend, as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins get set to battle it out amongst themselves.

Vince Russo believes Brock Lesnar might've refused to lose to Cody Rhodes once again

At the Backlash premium live event, Cody Rhodes got back on winning terms after losing to Roman Reigns. He did so by beating Reigns' biggest rival, Brock Lesnar.

Despite the win, the feud between the two men is far from over. At Night of Champions, they will collide in a rematch. But heading into the show, The American Nightmare has suffered a (kayfabe) arm injury.

Vince Russo believes that this could be Lesnar's way of refusing to lose a second consecutive match against Rhodes. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

"I'm wondering if Brock played the trump card and said, 'This guy can't beat me again. I got to go over Cody.' And the only way they could do that is if he goes into the match with a broken arm though."

Rhodes could focus on new goals once his feud against Lesnar comes to a conclusion.

Should Cody Rhodes win the Money in the Bank this year? Sound off in the comments section.

