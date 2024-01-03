Triple H to announce the blockbuster return of popular star after 20 months? Exploring the possibility

Triple H recently teased a former WWE Champion and didn't disappoint as The Rock returned for the Day 1 episode of RAW. Could another monumental return happen soon?

For those unaware, WWE will host a Preview Special show on peacock this Thursday, i.e., January 4, 2024. As the company announced on X, Triple H will make a major announcement during the Preview Special. It is unclear what the announcement will be, but we have an intriguing speculation.

Expand Tweet

Hunter could finally announce the return of former Women's Champion, Naomi. Naomi left the company with Sasha Banks 20 months ago in 2022 and has been wrestling for Impact Wrestling under the ring name Trinity Fatu. While there was a buzz surrounding Banks' return to Titanland, recent reports hint that Naomi could return to WWE soon.

If that is in the plans, Triple H could announce the 36-year-old star's return to the company during the Preview Special. Considering Naomi is Jimmy Uso's wife and may contribute to The Bloodline saga, her return could be fruitful for the company. This is just a speculation for now, and all questions will be answered this Thursday.

What has Triple H planned for WWE WrestleMania 40?

Things have improved in WWE since Triple H became the head of creative. Over the last year, he made sure every Premium Live Event feels special and will expectedly book an amazing card for WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

While most fans expected Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Hunter shocked everyone when The Rock made his comeback and teased a match with The Tribal Chief. Fans are now wondering who will headline The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Game also intelligently teased the fans by booking the recent verbal battle between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Considering his long-term booking trend, Punk and Rollin will seemingly battle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

While there have been speculations of other noteworthy matches like LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, the Road to WrestleMania will reveal what The King of Kings has planned for the WWE Universe.