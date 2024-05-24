Triple H may have subtly confirmed Cody Rhodes will not face Roman Reigns or The Rock at SummerSlam 2024

Cody Rhodes will place the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at the premium live event of the King and Queen of the Ring. It is scheduled to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on 25 May 2024.

Apart from the championship match, the event will present the WWE Universe with two world title challengers for SummerSlam 2024. According to Triple H's announcement, the winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive a world title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer. With this announcement, The Game may have subtly confirmed Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam 2024 challenger.

The World Heavyweight Championship has a different feud brewing

Triple H announced that the King of the Ring tournament winner will get a WWE or world title shot for their respective brands. The world title being represented on WWE RAW is the World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, Damian Priest holds the title, but it is expected that SummerSlam 2024 will feature Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk for the title. This feud has been brewing for a while and should potentially lead to a title match.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns and The Rock are on hiatus since WrestleMania 40. Even if they return before SummerSlam 2024, the first chapter will involve Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. This means that Cody Rhodes will need a challenger for SummerSlam 2024, and Randy Orton could be it if he wins the King of the Ring tournament.

Unlikely that Gunther will have another title within such a short span

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Following that, The Ring General entered the King of the Ring tournament and is the finalist from WWE RAW.

It's unlikely that WWE will have The Ring General win the tournament and be handed another title shot within such a short range. There are others in line who are waiting for a much-deserved title shot, and as mentioned, McIntyre and Punk are two such superstars.

On the other hand, after King of the Ring, Gunther and Jey Uso can resume their rivalry, or Gunther can feud with Ludwig Kaiser if Kaiser turns on The Ring General.

Cody Rhodes' feud with The Rock can be set up at SummerSlam 2024

Currently, The Rock is filming The Smashing Machine. It's supposed to go on till 1 August 2024, and SummerSlam 2024 is on August 3rd, 2024.

Hence, Cody Rhodes will not have The Rock as the challenger at SummerSlam, but The Brahma Bull can return to WWE TV at The Biggest Party of the Summer to revive his rivalry with The American Nightmare.