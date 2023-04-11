What injury did Finn Balor suffer ahead of WrestleMania 39? Reason for fans' baffled reaction to former champion's match on RAW disclosed

“The Demon” Finn Balor entered a steel cage with "Brood" Edge at WrestleMania 39, and the superstars showed the WWE Universe the violence a Hell in a Cell match is capable of producing. It was quite a thrilling moment to watch The Rated-R Superstar take down The Demon with a Con-Chair-To before pinning him.

During the match, Balor took a ladder to the face that required immediate medical attention. After receiving medical care, the bout was back on. Unfortunately for Finn Balor, that wasn't the only injury he had to deal with at WrestleMania 39.

Per Balor’s Instagram, he suffered a calf tear a couple of weeks prior to WrestleMania at WWE SmackDown on March 10th, 2023. It was a grade two calf tear and he was sidelined due to the same. His match against Edge was in doubt because of the injury, but both WWE's medical team and Balor himself were determined to get him in the steel cage on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Putting up a valiant fight against Edge while dealing with a recovering calf tear and a busted open skull is certainly commendable.

No injury is enough to slow down Finn Balor

After WrestleMania, Finn Balor appeared on WWE SmackDown on April 7th, 2023 alongside The Judgment Day. He didn’t have a match, but he drew attention to the injury he sustained at WrestleMania 39, and that he’s still standing in the ring!

He next appeared on WWE Raw on April 11th, 2023. This time, he didn’t just make an appearance, but competed in the ring.

It so happened that Rey Mysterio invited his son Dominik Mysterio into the ring for a WrestleMania 39 rematch, but it was Balor who rose to the challenge. Not only did he take on Rey Mysterio on WWE Raw, but he pinned the luchador legend to secure the victory.

The entire match was evidence of Balor’s immense dedication to the sport and the industry, and how much he can endure if it means he’ll be a part of the in-ring action. It’s unknown if his calf tear has completely healed or not since the estimated time for healing such an injury is 4-6 weeks.

In fact, this isn’t the first time that Finn Balor has continued a match despite an injury.

Back at SummerSlam 2016, Balor went up against Seth Rollins in the inaugural WWE Universal Championship match. During the match, Balor dislocated his shoulder when Rollins threw him into a barricade. Balor clutched his arm in agony, popped the shoulder back into its socket, and continued the match... and WON!

Undoubtedly, The Prince is a complete beast who has continuously proven why he deserves to be one of the top superstars in WWE, and why he has a kingdom of fans who can’t stop showering him with support and admiration.

