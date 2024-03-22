What if Roman Reigns plots a massive diversion with SmackDown star against Cody Rhodes? 

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman invited Cody Rhodes to come to SmackDown as he has a proposal for him. He assured the American Nightmare he would be safe on the blue brand. This article looks into the possibility of this being another ploy by the Bloodline.

While Bloodline may not get involved as Heyman promised, another SmackDown star could get involved - Grayson Waller. Before Elimination Chamber, The Wiseman was seen having a long and serious conversation with Waller. Nothing regarding their discussion has been revealed yet. However, Waller has recently shown his support for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Hence, there is a possibility that Reigns could use Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to do his bidding for him against Cody and Seth Rollins (if he shows up, that is).

However, if Waller and Theory do get involved, it won't end well for them, as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will probably show up to level the playing field. Over the past few weeks,

Orton and Owens have both had issues with Waller and Theory. The latter has been on the receiving end of several RKOs lately and could eat one more if he tries to attack Rhodes and Rollins on SmackDown.

Bully Ray was disappointed with Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

After The Rock delivered a string of insults aimed at Cody Rhodes during his concert on SmackDown, it was the American Nightmares turn to retaliate. However, Cody's comeback may not have been the best, as he indicated a bit of self-doubt about beating Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his disappointment at Rhodes' response to The Rock.

"Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not... fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he's doubtful again. I don't mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don't think it's the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go 'Ugh,' as if he took the wind out of some of his own people's sails," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will be able to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

