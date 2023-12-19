When was R-Truth's last WWE RAW match before 2023 return? Revisiting the rivalry

R-Truth interrupted The Judgment Day to kick off WWE RAW tonight. The former 24/7 Champion took on JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This was Truth’s first match on the red brand in nearly a year.

R-Truth’s last WWE RAW match took place on the October 24, 2022, episode of the red brand. The 51-year-old star defeated the A-Lister in under three minutes that night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He next competed in a tag team match alongside Shelton Benjamin. The duo defeated Duke Hudson and Von Wagner at the October 31, 2022, episode of WWE Main Event. Truth would injure himself during his match against Grayson Waller at the November 1 episode of NXT.

The former Intercontinental Champion needed three surgeries to fix his knee. He was forced to take a break from in-ring competition for a year. The veteran superstar made his televised comeback at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

What happened after R-Truth squared off against JD McDonagh on WWE RAW?

R-Truth was told by JD McDonagh they had a Miracle on 34th Street Fight at the December 18 episode of WWE RAW. Truth gave an all new spin to the stipulation when he told McDonagh that the loser of the match would leave The Judgment Day.

Both men made quick use of foreign objects during the match. Even Dominik Mysterio got himself involved by sending Truth face-first into the ring post. The popular superstar gained his momentum and planted the Irish Ace through the table.

Truth pinned McDonagh to score a huge win. Michael Cole noted that Truth would make a great addition to The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen if members of the faction will accept him as JD McDonagh’s replacement.

