Where is WWE headed as they look towards 2022?

It's been a crazy couple of years for WWE, as the company has received both praise and criticism.

Despite their doubters, Vince McMahon's promotion is currently earning record profits and have forged partnerships with many major corporations. WWE's status as the industry leader - while challenged - remains undisputed. Their power is still unmatched.

Despite AEW's best efforts, they do not have the financial drawing power that Vince McMahon and WWE have. Because of their proven track record, they will always be the giant of wrestling.

With billion-dollar TV contracts and several corporate partners, World Wrestling Entertainment looks to be leading in earnings for years to come. Many have speculated that a larger conglomerate may eventually purchase them due to their ability to draw revenue as a proven 52-week, live sports programming promotion.

WWE doesn't even consider themselves in direct competition due to how much money they know they can generate.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Is AEW anywhere near WWE in terms of revenue? No. WWE is going to make more money going over to Saudi Arabia for one weekend than AEW is going to make from Turner for the entire year”- Eric Bischoff

(via 83 Weeks) “Is AEW anywhere near WWE in terms of revenue? No. WWE is going to make more money going over to Saudi Arabia for one weekend than AEW is going to make from Turner for the entire year”- Eric Bischoff

(via 83 Weeks) https://t.co/auEAZLsIr6

WWE is in a very secure place right now, as their deals with FOX, USA, Peacock, and (of course) Saudi Arabia will ensure that they will be basically printing money. They will have plenty of cash pouring into their bank account for years to come.

Fans argue about the on-screen product, and there have definitely been some questionable moves by the company in the past few years. But the question is: Where is WWE headed when we reach 2022?

They have streamlined their payroll in recent weeks, re-vamped NXT, and made several other key moves. If anything else, this is an indication that the promotion is at least evolving and growing. Some may disagree with their tactics, but they have been effective from a business state of mind. And there's little doubt that their reach will continue to expand.

WWE has announced their pay-per-view schedule for the upcoming year, and it looks intriguing. They will be visiting some of the major cities that have been proven wrestling markets.

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth WWE 2022:Jan 1st - Day 1

Jan 29th - Royal Rumble

Apr 2nd & 3rd - WrestleMania 38

May 8th - TBD

Jun 5th - TBD

Jul 2nd - Money In The Bank

Jul 30th - SummerSlam

Sep 3rd or 4th - TBD

Nov 26th - Survivor Series WWE 2022:Jan 1st - Day 1

Jan 29th - Royal Rumble

Apr 2nd & 3rd - WrestleMania 38

May 8th - TBD

Jun 5th - TBD

Jul 2nd - Money In The Bank

Jul 30th - SummerSlam

Sep 3rd or 4th - TBD

Nov 26th - Survivor Series

As we begin to close out 2021, it's exciting to see what may happen for them in the year ahead. While we can never know for sure what will happen for the promotion in the future, you can be sure that they will likely have big plans.

They always do.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think the future holds for WWE in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

Edited by Alan John