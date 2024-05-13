Where is WWE RAW episode 1616? (May 13, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will witness a massive acceleration in top feuds as we inch closer to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

This week's edition of the red show will air from Greenville, South Carolina. Top superstars from Monday Night RAW will set foot inside the squared circle to deliver an action-packed show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

This would be WWE RAW's first show at the location since October last year. The multi-purpose arena operates with a capacity of 15,500 seats, promising a lively crowd for the upcoming event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Timing: 8 P.M Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to attend the upcoming edition of WWE RAW can purchase tickets online via Ticketmaster. A single ticket's price ranges from $20 to $240, whereas a ticket for two would cost between $40 and $225.

What will happen on WWE RAW tonight?

WWE has confirmed two massive matches for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Four massive quarter-final matches will see one superstar each advance in the King and the Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Gunther defeated Sheamus in the previous round and is set to take on Kofi Kingston in the next round. On the other hand, Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor to advance in the tournament and will face Ilja Dragunov in the quarter-finals.

The Queen of the Ring tournament quarter-finals will see Shayna Baszler take on former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in one match. The other would see Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals.

In addition to that, WWE confirmed last week that Becky Lynch will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. The two superstars are expected to cross paths on RAW and potentially engage in an intense segment in the build-up to their title bout on May 25.

