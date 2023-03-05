Who can save The Bloodline from Roman Reigns if not this former WWE Champion?

Roman Reigns seemingly no longer has any control over his family. The Tribal Chief sealed his fate this week on WWE SmackDown when he claimed he would blame Jimmy Uso for Jey's betrayal if he didn't return to The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa could be the only active member of The Bloodline left and will be expected to stand by and watch his two brothers ripped apart by Reigns. If Jimmy is held accountable, the relationship between The Usos could turn sour, and The Bloodline could be down to just three members.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Solo Sikoa reveals the advice that Roman Reigns gave him 🤝 Solo Sikoa reveals the advice that Roman Reigns gave him 🤝 https://t.co/0kLBWi5SSR

It appears that it's finally time for Solo Sikoa to step up and make a statement on behalf of his brothers in the absence of former WWE Champion, The Rock.

Sikoa isn't a man of many words, but it's clear that he cares about his family. Since Jimmy and Jey are his own brothers, he should value them much more than Roman Reigns and finally be the man who stops The Tribal Chief.

The Rock was expected to make his WWE return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for three years, and there was a belief that The Rock would face off against his cousin at WrestleMania, ending The Tribal Chief's stranglehold on the company.

That being said, Solo Sikoa could step up and be handed a huge push that could come from overcoming Reigns. There has been much debate about who should finally be the man to defeat Reigns. Solo Sikoa is the youngest member of The Bloodline and someone who could go on to dominate WWE with a potential win over Reigns.

Sikoa has been watching and waiting for this chance, and it could finally come at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will turn on Reigns in the coming months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes