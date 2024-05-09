Why Triple H must book 10-time WWE champion in World Title match at SummerSlam 2024

Under the reign of Triple H, WWE is set to head to Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio for SummerSlam 2024. The Biggest Party of The Summer is scheduled for Saturday, August 03, 2024. Although the event is still months away, fans are already speculating about potential matches, including the storyline where Finn Balor gets a World title shot against his former Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest, at this mega event.

Presently, Damian Priest holds the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. The Archer of Infamy defended his title against Maint Event Jey Uso at Backlash, thanks to interference from JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

However, Priest and Balor had a heated confrontation after the match, where they nearly came to blows. There is visible heat between the duo, and it has potential signs to blow up this summer despite Priest's apology on the recent edition of RAW.

In this article, we will discuss why Triple H should book the 10-time WWE champion Finn Balor in a match against Damian Priest at The Biggest Party of This Summer:

A perfect place for the beginning of the end of The Judgment Day

The breakup of The Judgment Day faction has been teased on various occasions over the past few months. SummerSlam 2024 could be the ideal setting for this breakup, given the event's status as the second biggest Premium Live Event after WrestleMania.

With tensions rising between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, and potential hints of Liv Morgan joining the faction, we could get a showdown between Rhea Ripley and her Latino Heat after Mami returns.

Given these developments, a World Title match between Balor and Priest, where the loyalty of other members would get tested, could catalyze the faction's dissolution.

Also, this storyline would garner more attention from fans if it unfolded at SummerSlam, considering the hype encircling the PLE every year.

A great way to book Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024

Finn Balor's booking has been on a downward trend in recent months. The former Universal Champion has been consistently losing matches, particularly in singles competition, and has often taken the pinfall in tag team contests when The Judgment Day faction loses.

However, a World Heavyweight Championship match at this year's SummerSlam could be the perfect opportunity for Triple H to turn the tide for Balor. A strong booking in this feud wouldn't only elevate Balor's status, but it would also breathe new life into his main roster run.

Triple H might finally give fans what they have been wishing for

The Triple H-led WWE hasn't shied away from listening to the demands and desires of fans. Therefore, it's probable that The Game might again pay heed to the WWE Universe's long-standing demand for Finn Balor to get a shot at the World Title against Damian Priest.

The demand from fans has significantly increased, especially after Backlash France, where Damian and Finn engaged in a heated altercation.

Furthermore, SummerSlam holds special significance for Balor, as the veteran won the inaugural Universal Champion in 2016. This adds even more relevance to the possibility of granting him a World Title shot at the Biggest Party of The Summer, as fans might hope to see the 42-year-old star do an encore of 2016.

