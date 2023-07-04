Will Randy Orton return on WWE Raw tonight? 3 ways he could show up

Randy Orton could finally end the wait of the WWE Universe by showing up on WWE TV. There are have rumors floating for weeks that The Viper has recovered, and the company is searching for the right moment to bring him back on TV. If the promotion does decide to bring the former world champion back, here are three ways he can make a thunderous return.

Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank in London and set his sights on Gunther. This leaves Matt Riddle without a feud. The Viper could sting on Riddle and turn heel in the process, setting a first-time-ever feud with the Original Bro.

The second possibility could see Randy Orton issuing a random challenge to Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Legend Killer would like to take his world title count to 15, while Rollins is fighting a champion and won't mind putting it on the line.

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips In my opinion the GREATEST RKO



Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton

@ WrestleMania 31 In my opinion the GREATEST RKOSeth Rollins vs Randy [email protected] WrestleMania 31 https://t.co/dKdCWzadqI

The third out-of-the-box way Orton could return to the company is by feuding with Cody Rhodes. While the American Nightmare may be awaiting a certain Beast, The Legend Killer could strike out of nowhere, turning himself heel and setting up a blockbuster match for SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Randy Orton has recovered from his back injury

Randy Orton hasn't been seen since his loss to The Usos over a year back on an edition of SmackDown. After two decades of putting up with the physical demands finally took to Orton, and he suffered a major back injury. The Viper hasn't been seen since.

The doctors reportedly have told Randy Orton not to return to the ring. However, the former world champion has never been known for being an obedient boy. While everyone is waiting for an update for The Viper to return, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave an update on his health while speaking on The Kurt Angle Show.

"Doing good man. He [Randy Orton] recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes," said Angle. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

With SummerSlam just five weeks away, this is the perfect time for Randy to return. It will give Orton enough time to start, properly build, and create interest in whoever he decides to feud with.

It seems like The Legend Killer wants to go on for a few more years, and we would love to see him for many more.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes