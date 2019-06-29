WWE's 8 Most Valuable Players of 2019 so far

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 345 // 29 Jun 2019, 00:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The men that saved WrestleMania 35.

2019 has been a rough year for WWE fans, following a promising start that sputtered after the Royal Rumble. With one exception, WrestleMania season wasn't memorable, its main event being a giant dud, all things considered.

To say the least, most of the MVPs this year so far aren't the faces that you would ordinarily expect. Aside from the two obvious ones, you have to look deeper to find the most consistently entertaining performers in WWE this year.

We'll take a look at the eight now. Unfortunately, none of them are women. The women's division has seen the steepest decline in quality since last year. We can only hope that things will pick up in quality among the women as we head into the second half of 2019. Lest we forget, the women weren't having a good start to 2018 but picked it up dramatically in the back end of the year.

That being said, let's take a look WWE's 8 most valuable players of 2019 so far:

#8 and #7 Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole

The fates of Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole have been intertwined in 2019. Their rivalry hasn't been a superbly told story as Gargano's was with Tommaso Ciampa last year. Instead, this has been more about wrestling. Though they were somewhat overproduced, the two delivered two match of the year candidates in a row at back to back TakeOvers.

They'll soon be set to go toe to toe once again in what could be Johnny Gargano's NXT swan song. We should witness at least one more match of the year candidate from them yet, putting forth an argument that either of them should be 2019's MVP when everything is said and done.

Also read: WWE's 2019 match of the year candidates so far

1 / 4 NEXT