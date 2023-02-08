WWE legend blasts possible Roman Reigns title loss idea

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, is strongly against the idea of Roman Reigns losing his world titles to two different opponents.

Reigns currently holds the Universal and WWE Championships. He is due to defend both titles against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber on February 18. If The Tribal Chief wins the match, he will also put the titles on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 or April 2.

It has been widely speculated that WWE's decision-makers could separate the world titles again soon. However, Bully Ray said on his Busted Open radio show that only one person should be chosen to dethrone Reigns:

"I don't wanna see Sami win one world championship from Roman and Cody win the other. That is so f***ing watered down. One of these guys should take down Roman. And if none of these guys take down Roman, I'm fine with that too."

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. He captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022.

Bully Ray on WWE fans' reaction to Roman Reigns' rivalries

The two most prominent storylines on WWE programming right now revolve around the Bloodline leader.

With two title matches on the horizon, Bully Ray thinks fans are torn on whether Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn should beat Roman Reigns:

"Look at what we now have. Look at how incredible this is. We haven't seen this in the WWE or pro wrestling in a long time. Two storylines like this, very, very real, especially to the fans, coming together, coming to a head, to the point where people are still 50/50."

Bully Ray also commented on Paul Heyman's promo segment with Cody Rhodes on Monday's episode of RAW. He believes Roman Reigns' special counsel produced one of his best-ever performances.

Do you think WWE should separate the world titles again? Let us know in the comments section below.

