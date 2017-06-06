WWE News: Brock Lesnar to appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW

Now we can see Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe face off for the first time ever.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 08:53 IST

Brock Lesnar will look to avenge Paul Heyman’s humiliation

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on the 12th June episode of Monday Night RAW emanating from Lafayette, Lousiana. This will be Lesnar's first appearance on Monday Night RAW since the night after Wrestlemania. The announcement was made official by the WWE on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe defeated the likes of Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns to become the number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Finn Balor and won the match as the Demon King went out cold, thus setting up a dream showdown between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

This week on RAW, Joe crossed a line when he sent out an excruciating message to Brock Lesnar. Joe caught Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, in the Coquina Clutch forcing Heyman to pass out, after telling him to describe what was about to happen in detail to Lesnar.

Paul Heyman was later featured in a backstage segment where he spoke to Lesnar on the phone. He said that Lesnar could drop by next week in order to instil some fear in Joe. The appearance will mark one of four shows that Brock is scheduled to appear in the five weeks leading up to Great Balls of Fire.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe is set to face Brock Lesnar in a few weeks at WWE Great Balls of Fire for the Universal title. However, before that encounter, Samoa Joe will have to deal with the Beast Incarnate as he looks to avenge Paul Heyman's humiliation next week.

Author's take

Brock Lesnar's presence on RAW means that sparks will fly. Samoa Joe has been in a fighting mood since his victory and the two might not wait for Great Balls of Fire. It will be interesting to see how Lesnar responds to Joe’s attack on Heyman.

Will he crush Samoa Joe or will the Samoan Submission Machine stand tall against the Beast?

