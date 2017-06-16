WWE News: Ethan Carter III talks about potential WWE return

The Impact Wrestling Superstar also talks about the time he was fired from the WWE.

Ethan Carter is one of Impact’s top Superstars

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling Superstar Ethan Carter III recently made an appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 Podcast on AfterBuzz TV. Carter spoke about a potential return to the WWE, training with Dusty Rhodes and working with RIP Rogers.

Carter also shed light on the circumstances under which he was released by the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Ethan Carter III is an Impact Wrestling Superstar and is a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Carter has also worked with the WWE several times in the past and was known as “Derrick Bateman” during his most prominent run with the organisation.

Wrestling as Derrick Bateman, Carter had a stint on NXT that lasted for three years from 2010 to 2013, until he was released by the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Waltman on the subject of whether he would make a return to the WWE in the future, Carter stated that it was “definitely a thought” that he had, especially considering that he has established himself outside of the WWE.

Carter added that he had a lot left to accomplish in the WWE but that Impact Wrestling was his priority right now.

On the subject of training under Dusty Rhodes, Carter stated that Rhodes taught him a lot about telling a story through promos and showed him how promos and matches were intertwined with each other.

On working with RIP Rogers, Carter stated that it was an “eye-opening” experience for him and credited Rogers for teaching him a lot of things that he knew “absolutely nothing” about.

Carter then spoke about the circumstances under which he was fired from the WWE, he was quoted as saying:

“I got hurt on the road, I believe it was a Saturday Night Main Event match with Cesaro and I kinda got hurt. I had surgery and rehab so I went back to developmental to at least work on my skills or do whatever to get back on the radar. Instead, I got fired, but it’s okay, it’s a lesson to learn and it inspired me to work ever harder.”

What’s next?

Ethan Carter III is currently wrestling for Impact Wrestling full time and is involved in the mix for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship which is currently held by Bobby Lashley.

Author’s take

Carter is probably one of the best non-WWE Superstars in the world right now. The man has proved his mettle on Impact Wrestling during his time there and if he makes a return to the WWE, it is quite possible that he will end up becoming one of the top Superstars in the company.

