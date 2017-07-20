WWE News: John Cena Claims His Days As a WWE Superstar Are "Numbered"

How does John Cena see his future in the WWE?

Cena at the 2016 ESPYS

What's the story?

Even older fans find it a little difficult to remember what WWE was like before John Cena. As the years go by, however, we'll eventually have to start thinking about a WWE without Cena. Even the former Doctor of Thuganomics himself knows this and spoke about it in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know...

Cena, who turned 40 this year, has been wrestling on WWE's main roster since 2002. That puts him at fifteen years - one year for every World Championship he's held, plus one. While still in fantastic shape, he's not getting any younger. Plus, he's also kind of in-demand when it comes to the entertainment business outside of WWE.

The heart of the matter.

In an interview with Complex, Cena addressed this very subject, stating:

"The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I... know that my days are numbered. I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don't know how many years I have left."

Cena also comments that he intends to help the WWE as much as he can with the years he has left as a performer. In the meantime, WWE has been working hard to start promoting young stars in hopes of finding that "next John Cena".

What's next?

While Cena is realistic about his future, he's clearly not retiring anytime soon. He's set to battle Rusev is a Flag Match at Battleground this Sunday, and WWE certainly has plans for him in the near future.

Helping get A.J. Styles (who isn't exactly a kid himself, either) over as a main star seems like a good indication as to how WWE intends to use him in the near future.

Author's take

It seems to me that Cena is working his way to Chris Jericho status: work on outside projects for a while, come back to work some programs and help out current stars, rinse and repeat. Despite what Cena has said over the years - especially during his feud with The Rock - Cena can't wrestle forever (apparently, only Terry Funk can do that).

Now that he's engaged - and maybe even considering having a family - it makes sense that he's looking at his future away from the ring. That doesn't signify a lack of interest in wrestling - that's just smart.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com