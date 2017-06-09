WWE News: John Cena on Donald Trump's latest controversy and how it makes USA look bad

John Cena weighs in on Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America.

John Cena gives a seemingly dispassionate opinion on Donald Trump

What’s the story?

John Cena weighed in on Donald Trump’s tenure as President of the United States of America thus far, stating that Trump’s recent controversies don’t put America in good light.

In a recent appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Cena spoke about his acting career, besides elucidating on his views about President Donald Trump.

In case you didn’t know...

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States of America and is widely regarded as one of the most controversial personalities to have ever assumed office.

Trump has been a businessman and is perhaps best known to WWE fans for his appearance at Wrestlemania 23, besides hosting Wrestlemania 4 and 5, and being close friends with WWE head honcho Vince McMahon for several years.

The heart of the matter

When probed about Trump’s work as President of the US, Cena said that it would be a difficult question for him to answer. He added that America is at a certain point of expression and that Trump is really finding his way.

Besides, The Leader of the Cenation noted that although Trump is extremely abrasive at times, that’s just the latter’s campaign and only time will tell if he succeeds or fails as POTUS. This is what Cena had to say about President Trump: “He's already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn't speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy so that's never a good thing.”

“But time will tell. A man's legacy is defined by time. No one pegged me to be where I was in the WWE after a few months. It took years for me to establish the fact that I was going to be where I was. So, we'll see. Time will tell."

John Cena also spoke about his multiple acting projects including Daddy’s Home 2, The Pact, The Wall, his FOX reality show ‘American Grit’, Ferdinand The Bull as well as Tour De Pharmacy.

What’s next?

John Cena is all set to return to the WWE on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

In my opinion, John Cena is spot-on and non-biased in his assessment of Trump. I truly am looking forward to the return of the WWE’s resident Superman come July.