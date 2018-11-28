WWE News: Matt Hardy to visit India as part of a promotional tour

Hardy's coming to India and I'm very excited!

What's the story?

Shortly after SmackDown Live celebrated two decades of Jeff Hardy in WWE, we have learned that Matt Hardy will be coming to India. The WWE legend will make pit stops at Mumbai and Chennai as part of his tour.

Matt Hardy will be in India between 4-7 December and fans can rest assured that he will bring his 'woken' wisdom to the masses. Thank you to WWE India, Sony Entertainment Television and Hindustan Times for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy is one of the greatest tag team superstars of all time, having competed with his brother, Jeff, in the iconic Hardy Boyz tag team. While in TNA, Hardy reinvented himself and came up with the 'Broken' gimmick.

The Hardy Boyz would return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, receiving a thunderous ovation. Hardy would then feud with Bray Wyatt, reverting to a version of the 'Broken' gimmick, calling himself a 'Woken' warrior. Unfortunately, his injuries have forced him to take time off from the ring.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy has always used the internet to its fullest potential and sent out a few promotional Tweets about his India tour. You can see what the Woken one had to say, right here:

Okay, nothing much happened in the Tweet linked above. However, the following Tweet has a promo from Hardy about his coming visit.

As a legend who's entertained millions of Indian fans over the years, Matt Hardy is certain to be a big hit when he does arrive in India.

What's next?

It's not yet known what Hardy's status is, with regard to his in-ring career. One thing is for certain. Matt Hardy will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time and a surefire future WWE Hall of Fame superstar.

Are you excited about Matt Hardy's trip to India?