WWE News: Paul Heyman posts an ominious message for Samoa Joe

Heyman's words may be signaling the arrival of an unstoppable force called Brock Lesnar

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Jun 2017, 10:56 IST

Paul Heyman confronted the number one contender to the Universal Championship this week on RAW

What’s the story?

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to vent his feelings after Samoa Joe attacked him this past Monday night on RAW. Heyman posted the following message on the social media site which sounds like an ominous warning to Joe.

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe. It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe used guile and strength to outlast four other men and emerge as the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Joe went up against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt and came out on top, this past Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Samoa Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Balor to pick up the victory.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe continued his rampage this week on RAW as he cornered Paul Heyman in the ring. The Beast’s advocate had come to the ring to inform Joe that he was the worst case scenario for Brock Lesnar. However, he maintained that Lesnar would emerge victorious despite the fact that Joe was not afraid of Lesnar.

He shook hands with Joe and seemed to be on his way.

Joe, however, cornered Heyman and locked in the Coquina Clutch on the helpless advocate. Heyman was later rushed to the trainer’s room after the attack and issued the tweet after Raw.

What’s next?

In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman was shown speaking to Brock Lesnar asking the latter to come to RAW the following week and instil some fear in Samoa Joe. Heyman asked Lesnar to 'unleash the Beast.'

Brock Lesnar is all set to make an appearance on the next episode of Monday Night RAW for the first time since the night after Wrestlemania. This will be one of four appearances that Brock is advertised for, going into the July PPV of Great Balls of Fire.

Author's take

Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman’s segment last night on RAW was just a fraction of the drama that will light up RAW next week when the Beast Incarnate shows up. The rivalry has already heated up with Samoa Joe cautioning Lesnar several times.

WWE have given the fans a long-awaited match by pulling the trigger on the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar matchup.

