WWE News: Roman Reigns says that he will eventually face a legendary world champion for the 1st time 

Roman Reigns says that he will eventually face a legendary world champion for the 1st time

No matter what your feelings are about either Roman Reigns or John Cena (and, let's be honest - no matter what those feelings are, you know you at least have some), it's hard to deny that a major PPV match between the two would be big money.

Especially if it's planned out properly. Cena vs Reigns at WrestleMania for a world title, with Cena possibly breaking Flair's record? That's big money right there. And Roman seems to think it's more a matter of "if" than "when."

Ever since speculation began on WWE's booking plans following Great Balls of Fire and beyond, there's been talk of a Cena/Reigns match at WrestleMania.

Of course, planning for WrestleMania starting in August is a lot like deciding your kid's college plans when they're five years old. Stuff's gonna happen in between then.

People get hurt. Other people leave the company. Brock Lesnar decides to return to UFC. Stuff like that.

Whether it's at WrestleMania or at Battleground or at Pat Patterson's birthday party, Roman Reigns is pretty confident that a big money match between he and Cena is gonna go down. Speaking to the Off The Board podcast, Reigns said...

“I think so. If you’re here for the right reasons... you wanna be in there with the best,To say John Cena is not one of the best of all time is asinine. He’s a 16-time heavyweight champion. So to be able to share the ring with him, to do a big fight with John Cena, I’m all for that.”

In context, Reigns seems to have a pretty good grasp in regards to where he stands in wrestling right now, where's he worked to be and, admittedly, where WWE has fought to put him (more on that below).

Reigns seems to think a match with him and Cena is inevitable and it's hard to argue with him.

First off, despite the fact that WWE has been wanting Roman in this main event position for a long time, and pulled some strings to get him there, doesn't mean he hasn't worked hard to get there.

Secondly, as a wrestling fan for over 30 years, I'm still excited by the prospect of a Cena/Reigns main event at WrestleMania.

And this is from the guy who, as a kid, thought Hulk Hogan vs Earthquake should have been the main event at WrestleMania.