WWE News Roundup: Controversial romantic angle nixed because of top name being uncomfortable, New member in The Judgement Day? Rhea Ripley uncuffs Dominik

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Championship at Crown Jewel. Though fans want to see him win, rumors suggest that it all depends on his contract negotiations with WWE. The company could be planning a major twist in the story, as per veteran. We will also take a look at some other interesting topics.

3) Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day?

On the recent installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter contemplated the possibility of Drew McIntyre winning the title, only to face a challenge from Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest. Such a scenario could even result in McIntyre embracing a heel persona and aligning himself with The Judgment Day, creating an unexpected twist in the narrative.

"What if he does that, and he becomes champion? We are talking about Damian Priest cashing in on Drew, then Drew becomes a member of The Judgment Day."

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding McIntyre's contract, fans are eagerly anticipating the match's outcome. Drew McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn, and if he joins The Judgment Day, then it will be a major twist in his story.

2) Controversial angle between Goldust and Razor Ramon got scrapped

Scott Hall, AKA Razor Ramon, was initially supposed to face Goldust at WrestleMania 12. However, the Hall of Famer was not comfortable with the storyline because of the romantic angle that was inserted into it. Hall was allegedly uncomfortable with working with Goldust, and then plans changed. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper had to step in for the match at WrestleMania. Here is what WWE Legend Kevin Nash said on Kliq This:

"[Scott Hall] was very uncomfortable," Nash said. "They did the Goldust angle. He unzips his singlet, Goldust the character does, and there's a heart, and on the heart, it says Razor. Scott's son, Cody, was like five years old when that angle played. He came home and Cody said, 'Dad, why does that mean?' Scott, who wasn’t a homophobe, told Vince, he goes, ‘If I have to go home and explain this to my kid,' because you can't just say, 'Oh, well, you know, some men.’ I mean, you have to go into that whole, you know, and so Scott just said, 'I don't feel comfortable doing it.' That's all it was.'' said Nash.

Hall was initially featured on the original WrestleMania 12 posters. However, due to the abandonment of his storyline with Goldust, he was ultimately excluded from the event's lineup. This period also coincided with his impending departure from WWE as he was preparing to make the transition to WCW.

1) Rhea Ripley uncuffs Dominik Mysterio on WWE NXT

This week on NXT, for his title defense against Nathan Frazer, Dominik Mysterio dressed up as an inmate, with his hands restrained by handcuffs. His Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley, made an appearance to uncuff Dirty Dom. It's worth mentioning that Mysterio employed a similar entrance motif earlier this year at Wrestlemania 39 when he squared off against his father, Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio and Frazer have been embroiled in a heated rivalry in WWE for a while. In the initial phases of their match, Frazer managed to gain the upper hand. Mysterio attempted a comeback with a 619, but Frazer swiftly turned the tables with a superkick. Nevertheless, an intervention by Ripley presented Mysterio with an opportunity to seize control and secure victory.

